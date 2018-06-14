Tigers' Shane Greene: Converts 16th save Wednesday
Greene recorded the save in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Twins with a perfect ninth inning. He struck out two.
It didn't look like Greene was going to get a save opportunity, but then the Tigers pounced for four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to move ahead 5-2. Greene made quick work of the Twins, striking out Ehire Adrianza and Max Kepler to end the game. The 29-year-old closer makes things interesting at times, but he's generally been steady if not spectacular in the role, as he's now 16-for-19 in save opportunities with a 3.90 ERA.
