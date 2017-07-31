Tigers' Shane Greene: Could be in closer mix

Detroit is close to finalizing a deal that would send Justin Wilson and Alex Avila to the Chicago Cubs, leaving Greene among the top options for saves in Detroit, the Detroit Free Press reports.

It's not clear who will take over as closer for Detroit after the trade is completed, but Greene appears to be the leading candidate along with Bruce Rondon and Daniel Stumpf.

