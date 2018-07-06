Tigers' Shane Greene: Could return next week

Greene (shoulder) was diagnosed with right shoulder inflammation following his MRI on Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The MRI results are essentially a best-case scenario for Greene, who was initially placed on the disabled list with a shoulder strain. The 29-year-old has a 4.03 ERA and 1.24 WHIP and is 19-for-22 in save opportunities, and could return as early as next weekend's series in Houston.