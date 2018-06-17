Tigers' Shane Greene: Earns 19th save

Greene recorded his 19th save of the season Saturday against the White Sox, delivering a clean ninth inning with two strikeouts.

Greene didn't seem like he would be needed Saturday as the Tigers had a 5-0 lead, but the White Sox rallied to tie the game during the fifth and sixth innings. The 29-year-old has converted 19 of 22 save opportunities and has a 3.57 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 40 strikeouts across 35.1 innings.