Tigers' Shane Greene: Earns ninth save

Greene nailed down his league-leading ninth save in a 9-7 victory against the White Sox on Thursday.

He walked a batter and didn't strike anyone out, but Green didn't yield a hit, and it was a pretty uneventful ninth. He's been great early this season with a 1.64 ERA and 0.64 WHIP. Greene took a loss against the Pirates on Tuesday, but he is 9-for-9 in save opportunities with 10 strikeouts in 11 innings as well.