Tigers' Shane Greene: Enters spring training as closer
Greene finished the 2017 season as the Tigers' closer and manager Ron Gardenhire said last week that it remains "his job to lose," The Detroit News reports.
Greene converted nine of 10 save opportunities after taking over the closer's role for Detriot at the start of August, compiling a 2.49 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP with 23 strikeouts over 21.2 innings in that stretch. The rest of the Tigers' bullpen roles remains much less defined, although Joe Jimenez and Drew VerHagen could both have opportunities to earn high-leverage roles this spring.
