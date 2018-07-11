Tigers' Shane Greene: Expected back Friday

Greene (shoulder) said that he expects to be activated from the 10-day disabled list when first eligible to return Friday in Houston, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Tigers haven't verified that Greene will return prior to the break, but the right-hander's expectation seems reasonable after he completed a bullpen session Wednesday. It marked the third consecutive day that Greene was able to throw, so assuming his shoulder feels fine when he's re-evaluated Thursday, the Tigers will likely give him the green light to return over the weekend. Joe Jimenez has been serving as the Tigers' closer since Greene was placed on the DL and has converted one of two save chances.