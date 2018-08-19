Tigers' Shane Greene: Extends consecutive saves streak

Greene threw 1.1 perfect innings against the Twins on Saturday to earn his 26th save of the season. He struck out one.

With that, Greene extended his streak of successful save conversions to 16. His last blown save came all the way back on May 20. He has taken a few losses since that date but Greene's success protecting close leads has quieted any talk of Joe Jimenez taking the job on merit.

