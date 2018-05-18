Tigers' Shane Greene: Gets 10th save of season
Greene got the save against the Mariners on Thursday, striking out one without allowing a baserunner over a clean ninth inning to lock down the Tigers' 3-2 victory.
It was the 10th save of the year and the sixth straight successful conversion for the right-hander, who has yielded just one earned run since he was blown up for three runs in just one third of an inning against the Rays back on April 30. He hasn't been completely lights-out this season as demonstrated by his 3.54 ERA and 1.33 WHIP that don't have the look of some of the league's dominant closers, but those are a bit skewed thanks to that one bad outing and Greene looks like he's put it together of late, as he's got a 1.08 ERA since the start of May.
