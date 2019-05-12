Tigers' Shane Greene: Gets 15th save
Greene gave one hit while striking out one through a scoreless inning to record his 15th save in a 5-3 win over the Twins on Sunday.
Greene allowed the tying run to get to the plate with two outs, but he retired C.J. Cron promptly to earn the save. After not registering a save since May 3, he has delivered saves on consecutive days. Greene has a 0-1 record with a 1.50 ERA and 15 saves this season.
