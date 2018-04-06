Tigers' Shane Greene: Gets first save of 2018
Greene picked up his first save of the season Thursday against the White Sox, as he struck out the side in the bottom of the 10th inning to close out a 9-7 Tigers win.
Greene had allowed at least two hits in each of his previous two appearances this season, but he was stingier on Thursday, putting on just a single baserunner via a walk. The three strikeouts were also an encouraging sign. Greene looked good last year in a relief role for the Tigers, but he doesn't have a huge track record of MLB success, so he's likely not on the longest leash. Outings like Thursday's will help lengthen that leash.
