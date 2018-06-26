Tigers' Shane Greene: Gives up game-winning home run

Greene gave up one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two in 1.1 innings Monday against the A's. He took the loss.

He entered a tie game with two outs in the eighth inning, so it wasn't a blown save, but Greene gave up a solo home run to Jed Lowrie in the ninth inning, which proved to be the game winner. Joe Jimenez, who figures to be next in line for saves if Greene is ever traded or loses the job, gave up three runs in one inning, so it's not like Greene's job is in immediate jeopardy.