Tigers' Shane Greene: Gives up homer but gets save
Greene recorded his 31st save of the season Saturday, working around a solo home run to close out a win over the Royals.
Greene yielded a big fly to Salvador Perez with one out but rebounded by forcing two groundouts to wrap it up for Detroit. After blowing back-to-back save opportunities, he's converted his past three, moving to 31-for-37 in these spots on the season. The 29-year-old still holds an ugly 5.20 ERA, but he's struck out 64 and walked only 18 in 62.1 innings. If not for that 1.73 HR/9, he'd be a much bigger help to his fantasy shareholders. Either way, Detroit should stick with him as its stopper for their final week of 2018 action.
More News
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Records save despite rocky inning•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Records save No. 29 despite rocky outing•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Blows save but grabs win against Cardinals•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Picks up win against Cardinals•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Tagged for blown save, loss against White Sox•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Records save against Yankees•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...