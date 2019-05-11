Tigers' Shane Greene: Grabs 14th save
Greene picked up the save with a scoreless ninth inning Saturday against the Twins, allowing one hit and striking out one batter.
Greene worked around a one-out single to preserve a two-run lead. The save was his 14th of the season, four more than any other pitcher in the American League.
