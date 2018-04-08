Tigers' Shane Greene: Grabs second save of season

Greene earned his second save of the season by tossing a perfect inning against the White Sox Sunday. He struck out one.

Greene came on with the Tigers up 1-0 and he shut Chicago down on 14 pitches, 11 of which were strikes. Greene gave up two earned runs in his first appearance of the season, but he's kept the opponent off the board over his last three innings of work. He remains a decent fantasy option, though he might not get as many save opportunities as some other closers with the Tigers expected to be in a rebuilding season.