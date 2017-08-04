Tigers' Shane Greene: Grabs third save Thursday

Greene pitched a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner to collect his third save of the season during Thursday's win over Baltimore.

Greene hasn't allowed a run through his past 16 appearances (14.1 innings) and has converted three consecutive save opportunities since the trade deadline. He sports a rock-solid 2.54 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 9.6 K/9 for the season, and the 28-year-old righty projects to remain a solid fantasy asset now that he's locked down the job as Detroit's closer.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast