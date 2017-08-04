Tigers' Shane Greene: Grabs third save Thursday

Greene pitched a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner to collect his third save of the season during Thursday's win over Baltimore.

Greene hasn't allowed a run through his past 16 appearances (14.1 innings) and has converted three consecutive save opportunities since the trade deadline. He sports a rock-solid 2.54 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 9.6 K/9 for the season, and the 28-year-old righty projects to remain a solid fantasy asset now that he's locked down the job as Detroit's closer.