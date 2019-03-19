Tigers' Shane Greene: Having a nice spring
Greene has allowed just a single run on five hits and a walk through eight innings so far this spring.
Detroit's incumbent closer is off to a good start in camp, which is encouraging after a 2018 campaign in which he posted a 5.12 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 63.1 innings. The 30-year-old Greene doesn't figure to be in the long-term plans for a rebuilding Detroit team, especially with 24-year-old Joe Jimenez presumably waiting in the wings as the closer of the future. Greene still figures to have some early-season value, at least until he's traded or simply replaced by Jimenez, both of which are distinct possibilities.
