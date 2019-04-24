Tigers' Shane Greene: Locks down 11th save

Greene struck out two hitters in a scoreless ninth inning to record the save in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, which the Tigers won 4-2.

Greene is now 11-for-11 in save opportunities this season with a tiny 1.38 ERA. This has certainly exceeded expectations, as the 30-year-old closer posted a 5.12 ERA in 2018 and was expected to possibly give way to Joe Jimenez at some point this year. Greene has instead solidified his hold on the ninth-inning role with his strong play so far.