Tigers' Shane Greene: Locks down save in opener
Greene tossed a perfect 10th inning with a strikeout to record the save in Thursday's 2-0, season-opening win over the Blue Jays.
After Christin Stewart put the Tigers up with a home run in the top of the 10th, Greene closed the door on 13 pitches in the bottom half. The 29-year-old had a rough 5.12 ERA last season but looked better in spring training, and he should stick in the closer role for however long he pitches well or until he's potentially traded later in the year.
