Tigers' Shane Greene: Might get fewer multi-inning saves

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said he prefers to use Greene for three outs as opposed to four or more like he often recorded last season, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Greene had 16 multi-inning appearances in 2017, but that number is likely to come down this season. The Tigers didn't settle on Greene as the closer right away last year, but now that he has a firm hold on the job to start a season, it appears the club wants him to really settle into ninth inning duties. Without any other great closer options on the roster, the Tigers should give Greene a fairly long leash.