Tigers' Shane Greene: Might get fewer multi-inning saves
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said he prefers to use Greene for three outs as opposed to four or more like he often recorded last season, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Greene had 16 multi-inning appearances in 2017, but that number is likely to come down this season. The Tigers didn't settle on Greene as the closer right away last year, but now that he has a firm hold on the job to start a season, it appears the club wants him to really settle into ninth inning duties. Without any other great closer options on the roster, the Tigers should give Greene a fairly long leash.
More News
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Not worried about layoff•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Enters spring training as closer•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Avoids arbitration with Tigers•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Tallies ninth save of 2017•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Earns eighth save•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Picks up win despite blown save•
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...