Tigers' Shane Greene: Nails down 17th save

Greene worked a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout to record the save in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Orioles.

Greene continues to rack up the saves, as he now has 17 in 18 opportunities this season to go with a stellar 1.17 ERA. The Tigers only have 20 wins this season, so they've clearly relied quite heavily on their closer. After posting a 5.12 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 2018, Greene has been markedly better this year, and if nothing else, he's significantly increased his trade value the first few months of the season.