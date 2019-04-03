Tigers' Shane Greene: Nails down another save

Greene pitched a hitless and scoreless ninth inning to record the save in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Yankees.

The Tigers now have three wins this season, and Greene has recorded a save in each one of them while not allowing any runs to date. Detroit's offense has been a bit sluggish to begin the year, and so far, that's translated into plenty of close games and save opportunities for the veteran closer.

