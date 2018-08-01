Tigers' Shane Greene: Nails down another save
Greene worked around a walk in a scoreless ninth inning against the Reds on Wednesday to earn his 23rd save of the season. He recorded one strikeout.
The right-hander retired the side on 12 pitches and has now earned saves in the first two games of the series, extending his streak of successful conversions to 13. Many figured the Tigers would move Greene at the trade deadline, but that did not happen. At this point, it would probably take another injury or several bad outings in a row from Greene for Joe Jimenez to get another shot at closing this season.
