Tigers' Shane Greene: Not worried about layoff
Greene, who pitched in a Grapefruit League game Friday after not appearing for 11 days, says he's not worried about the long layoff affecting him, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Greene dismissed any potential concern over the time off between appearances. "You're freaking out for no reason," he said to reporters Saturday. "I'll be ready to go." Greene added that the plan is for him to pitch seven times in spring training. So far, he's appeared four times, racking up six strikeouts and giving up just one earned run in four innings. He should have a fairly strong hold on Detroit's closer job to begin the season, as he did well in the role last season and the team doesn't have a ton of other viable options.
