Tigers' Shane Greene: Notches 19th save

Greene allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Rays. He had one strikeout and zero walks.

It didn't look like Greene's services would be required Tuesday with the Tigers leading 9-2 heading into the eighth inning, but a grand slam closed the gap and gave him the chance to secure his 19th save. The 30-year-old has a 1.08 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB this season and has blown only one save in 20 chances.