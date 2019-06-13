Tigers' Shane Greene: Notches 20th save

Greene earned the save in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Royals, pitching a scoreless ninth inning with one hit and a strikeout.

Greene now stands at second in the majors behind Kirby Yates with 20 saves on the season. Through his 27 appearances, the right-hander has been a solid ninth-inning stopper, compiling a 1.00 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB.