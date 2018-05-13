Tigers' Shane Greene: Notches eighth save Saturday

Greene picked up his eighth save of the season in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mariners, allowing two walks and a hit across a scoreless inning.

The Mariners loaded up the bases with two outs but Greene was able to get Dee Gordon to groundout to John Hicks at first base to end things. The 29-year-old has now converted eight of his 10 save opportunities and owns a serviceable 3.86 ERA while striking out more than a batter an inning (11.6 K/9).