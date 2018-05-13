Tigers' Shane Greene: Notches eighth save Saturday
Greene picked up his eighth save of the season in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mariners, allowing two walks and a hit across a scoreless inning.
The Mariners loaded up the bases with two outs but Greene was able to get Dee Gordon to groundout to John Hicks at first base to end things. The 29-year-old has now converted eight of his 10 save opportunities and owns a serviceable 3.86 ERA while striking out more than a batter an inning (11.6 K/9).
More News
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Picks up seventh save Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Records sixth save Saturday•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Rebounds with save Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Takes loss Monday•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Records save Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Unavailable for Saturday's contest•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...