Tigers' Shane Greene: Notches fourth save

Greene struck out one in a perfect inning of relief Wednesday to record his fourth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Yankees.

The right-hander continues to enhance his trade value, converting all four of his save chances so far with a pristine 0.00 ERA. Greene's 2:0 K:BB in four innings is less impressive, but as long as he keeps getting the job done, the Tigers will have no reason to remove him from his ninth-inning role.