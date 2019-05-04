Tigers' Shane Greene: Notches save despite homer
Greene secured his 13th save of the season Friday against the Royals, allowing one run on two hits while striking out two in one inning.
While Greene got the job done, he was far from dominant in this one. The right-hander entered with a two-run lead and proceeded to fan the first batter he faced before serving up a solo homer to Jorge Soler. Greene recorded another strikeout before allowing a two-out double to Ryan O'Hearn, who he ultimately left stranded there by getting Martin Maldonado to pop out. The 30-year-old Greene is now a perfect 13-for-13 on save chances and owns a 1.80 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB through 15 innings.
