Tigers' Shane Greene: Notches second save Wednesday

Greene struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his second save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Yankees.

After walking two batters Tuesday en route to his first save since taking over as the Tigers closer, Greene looked much sharper in this one. His 5.0 BB/9 is a concern, but as long as he keeps getting the job done he should be a solid source of saves over the final two months of the year.