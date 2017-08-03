Tigers' Shane Greene: Notches second save Wednesday
Greene struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his second save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Yankees.
After walking two batters Tuesday en route to his first save since taking over as the Tigers closer, Greene looked much sharper in this one. His 5.0 BB/9 is a concern, but as long as he keeps getting the job done he should be a solid source of saves over the final two months of the year.
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...