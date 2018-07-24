Tigers' Shane Greene: Picks up 20th save Monday

Greene recorded his 20th save of the season in Monday's 5-4 win over the Royals, as he worked around a hit to pitch a scoreless ninth inning.

Greene continues to pitch well in July, as he now has a 1.80 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across five innings, though this is his first save of the month. The 29-year-old closer is certainly doing his part as the rebuilding Tigers showcase him for potential trade partners.