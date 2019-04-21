Tigers' Shane Greene: Picks up save No. 10

Greene pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts in Sunday's 4-3 win over the White Sox to record the save.

Greene now has 10 saves in 10 opportunities this season to go along with a sparkling 1.50 ERA. The 30-year-old closer blew six saves and posted a 5.12 ERA in 2018, so regression could be coming, but Greene is worth riding while he's pitching like this.