Tigers' Shane Greene: Picks up save No. 32

Greene pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record the save in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Twins. He walked one and struck out one.

Greene now has 32 saves this season, which is somewhat of a miracle considering his 5.12 ERA. The scoreless appearance Tuesday snapped a streak of four straight games with at least one run allowed, though the 29-year-old managed to grab a save in three of those outings. The Tigers are likely looking to move on from Greene in the closer role in 2019, but potential heir apparent Joe Jimenez has also struggled some this year with a 4.31 ERA, making the situation a bit murkier heading into the offseason.