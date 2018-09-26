Tigers' Shane Greene: Picks up save No. 32
Greene pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record the save in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Twins. He walked one and struck out one.
Greene now has 32 saves this season, which is somewhat of a miracle considering his 5.12 ERA. The scoreless appearance Tuesday snapped a streak of four straight games with at least one run allowed, though the 29-year-old managed to grab a save in three of those outings. The Tigers are likely looking to move on from Greene in the closer role in 2019, but potential heir apparent Joe Jimenez has also struggled some this year with a 4.31 ERA, making the situation a bit murkier heading into the offseason.
More News
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Gives up homer but gets save•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Records save despite rocky inning•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Records save No. 29 despite rocky outing•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Blows save but grabs win against Cardinals•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Picks up win against Cardinals•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Tagged for blown save, loss against White Sox•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...