Tigers' Shane Greene: Picks up save number 11
Greene pitched a clean inning Tuesday against the Twins en route to earning his 11th save.
Greene needed just eight pitches to retire three batters, recovering nicely from a blown save his last time out. Wednesday's outing was the third of his last four without a strikeout, but the 29-year-old is still averaging more than a strikeout per inning with a 25:8 K:BB through 22.1 innings.
