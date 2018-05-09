Tigers' Shane Greene: Picks up seventh save Tuesday

Greene recorded a four-out save in Tuesday's win over the Rangers, allowing just a single hit while striking out three.

This was the first time this season Greene has gone more than one inning, and he looked good doing so. Greene has not allowed an earned run over his past four appearances and is now 7-for-9 in save opportunities with a 4.11 ERA this season

