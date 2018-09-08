Tigers' Shane Greene: Picks up win against Cardinals
Greene (3-6) pitched a scoreless ninth inning and recorded the win in Friday's 5-3 walkoff win over the Cardinals.
Greene got the top of the ninth with the game tied 3-3. He allowed a harmless two-out single and got through the frame on 16 pitches, then picked up the win on Jeimer Candelario's game-winning home run. Greene's 4.63 ERA and 1.33 WHIP this season speak to his volatility, but his 28 saves are good for fifth in the American League, so he has some fantasy value despite the poor ratios.
