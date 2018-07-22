Tigers' Shane Greene: Pitches clean inning Saturday
Greene pitched a scoreless ninth inning in a non-save situation in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Red Sox, giving up one hit and striking out two.
Greene has allowed just one earned run in four July appearances, bringing his season ERA down to 3.95. The 29-year-old closer remains a likely trade candidate for a rebuilding Tigers squad, and he'll only enhance his value if he continues to pitch well this month.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...