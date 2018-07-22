Tigers' Shane Greene: Pitches clean inning Saturday

Greene pitched a scoreless ninth inning in a non-save situation in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Red Sox, giving up one hit and striking out two.

Greene has allowed just one earned run in four July appearances, bringing his season ERA down to 3.95. The 29-year-old closer remains a likely trade candidate for a rebuilding Tigers squad, and he'll only enhance his value if he continues to pitch well this month.

More News
Our Latest Stories