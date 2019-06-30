Tigers' Shane Greene: Posts 22nd save

Greene pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to earn his 22nd save during a 7-5 victory against the Nationals on Saturday.

The 30-year-old doesn't pitch a whole lot or receive a ton of save opportunities because of the team he's on, but he's been lights out when he has been on the mound. Greene hasn't allowed an earned run since May 3. He is 0-2 and 22-for-23 in save chances with a 0.87 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 31 innings this year.