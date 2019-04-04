Tigers' Shane Greene: Posts fifth save

Greene struck out one and allowed one hit in his fifth save during a 5-4 victory against the Royals on Thursday.

The 30-year-old is 5-for-5 in save opportunities through the first eight days of the season. He also has yet to give up a run, and he owns a 0.40 WHIP in five appearances. This is about as good of a start to the season as anyone could have hoped from Greene, who posted a 5.12 ERA and gave up 12 home runs in 63.1 innings last year.