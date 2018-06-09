Tigers' Shane Greene: Pounded in loss Friday

Greene (2-3) took the loss Friday against the Indians, allowing three earned runs on two hits and a walk in an inning of work.

Detroit starter MIchael Fulmer and reliever Joe Jimenez kept the game tied 1-1 through eight innings, but Greene really struggled in the ninth. He retired two of the first three hitters he faced, but then allowed a single to Yonder Alonso followed by a three-run home run to Jason Kipnis that broke the game open. Greene now has a 4.15 ERA and 1.32 WHIP as he remains a volatile source of saves.