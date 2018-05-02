Tigers' Shane Greene: Rebounds with save Tuesday

Greene picked up his fifth save of the season in Tuesday's win against the Rays by tossing a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts.

This was a much-needed bounceback effort for Greene, who gave up three runs while recording just a single out to take the loss on Monday. The veteran closer still has an unsightly 5.25 ERA to go along with two blown saves, so he'll need to string together a few more appearances like this one to build up some trust with fantasy owners.