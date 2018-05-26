Tigers' Shane Greene: Records 12th save Friday
Greene worked around a hit to toss a scoreless inning and record the save in Friday's 5-4 win over the White Sox.
Greene gave up a hit to start the ninth inning, but he quickly got out of trouble by inducing a double play, then ended the game by striking out Daniel Palka. The 29-year-old has his shaky moments, though he seems to have a decent hold on the closer's role in Detroit for the time being. He's now 12-for-15 in save opportunities this season with a 3.86 ERA.
