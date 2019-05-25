Tigers' Shane Greene: Records 16th save

Greene pitched a perfect ninth inning to record the save in Friday's 9-8 win over the Mets.

Greene needed just seven pitches to retire the Mets' top three hitters and record his 16th save of the season. It's been 12 days in between saves for the veteran, with one blown save in that time for good measure, as a 19-29 Detroit squad has struggled to present him with leads to protect. Greene still has plenty of fantasy value, however, as he has a strong 1.23 ERA and a pretty firm hold on the closer role.

