Tigers' Shane Greene: Records 18th save

Greene allowed one hit but struck out two in the ninth inning to record the save Wednesday against the Orioles

Greene was given a two-run cushion as he entered the game in the ninth inning. While he did allow a two-out double, he got Pedro Severino to fly out to end the game and secure his 18th save of the season. Greene has blown only save on the season, producing a pristine 1.13 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with 27 strikeouts across 24 innings.