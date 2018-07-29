Tigers' Shane Greene: Records 21st save Saturday

Greene pitched a perfect ninth inning to pick up the save in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Indians.

While Greene has a mediocre 4.09 ERA, he's converted 21 of 24 save opportunities this season. With the Tigers out of contention, Greene remains a candidate to be traded before Tuesday's trade deadline. If the 29-year-old is traded, he'll likely move into a setup role with his new team.