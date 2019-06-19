Tigers' Shane Greene: Records 21st save

Greene posted his 21st save of the season despite allowing a hit and a walk in the ninth against the Pirates on Tuesday.

He was on the verge of disaster with Josh Bell at the plate, two runners on base and only one out, but Greene induced a game-ending double play against the MVP candidate. Greene has now saved 21 of the Tigers' 26 wins this season. He is 0-2 with a 0.93 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 29 innings this season. Greene is also 21-for-22 in save chances.