Tigers' Shane Greene: Records 25th save in win over Twins
Greene pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts to record the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Twins.
While Greene's 4.04 ERA doesn't stand out, he's still been able to convert on 25 of 28 save opportunities this season, giving him decent fantasy value. The struggling Tigers could try to pass the 29-year-old through waivers and trade him by the end of the month, but for now, Greene should stay locked in as the team's closer.
