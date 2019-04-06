Tigers' Shane Greene: Records another save

Greene pitched a perfect ninth inning with a strikeout to earn the save in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Royals.

The Tigers now have six wins in nine games this season, and Greene has recorded a save in all of them with a spotless 0.00 ERA. The 30-year-old posted 32 saves last season despite a 5.12 ERA, and while he's been mentioned as a trade candidate to make way for Joe Jimenez as the closer of the future, Greene looks like he has a firm grip on the role for the time being due to his strong play.