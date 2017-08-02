Tigers' Shane Greene: Records first save Tuesday
Greene recorded his first save of the season in Tuesday's win over the Yankees. He pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, walking two and striking out one.
After being named the new closer Monday following the trade of Justin Wilson, Greene got a chance right away. He got a quick double-play grounder to end a threat in the eighth, but made things interesting with two walks in the ninth before closing the door. With a 2.64 ERA and 9.6 K/9, Greene could be a solid fantasy option down the stretch if he continues to convert save opportunities.
More News
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Named Detroit's closer•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Could be in closer mix•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Success in eighth inning might be leading to closer role•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Pitching well in late innings•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Grabs hold Thursday•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Nice start to 2017 campaign•
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...