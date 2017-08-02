Tigers' Shane Greene: Records first save Tuesday

Greene recorded his first save of the season in Tuesday's win over the Yankees. He pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, walking two and striking out one.

After being named the new closer Monday following the trade of Justin Wilson, Greene got a chance right away. He got a quick double-play grounder to end a threat in the eighth, but made things interesting with two walks in the ninth before closing the door. With a 2.64 ERA and 9.6 K/9, Greene could be a solid fantasy option down the stretch if he continues to convert save opportunities.