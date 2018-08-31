Tigers' Shane Greene: Records save against Yankees
Greene set the side down in order with a strikeout in the ninth inning of Thursday's 8-7 win over the Yankees to record a save.
Greene blew his last save opportunity on Friday, but he rebounded nicely against a tough lineup on the road. The 29-year-old closer retired Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton to nail down his 28th save of the season in 32 chances. Greene's 3.98 ERA indicates that he hasn't been dominant, though he's been reliable enough to hold onto his job all year.
